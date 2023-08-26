Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on Friday. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are investigating after a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot Friday afternoon.

WCSC reports that the body of a 16-month-old girl was found in a car seat at Bishop England High School.

According to Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell, the child was located in a car owned by a high school staff member.

Authorities said they were called to the school around 4 p.m.

Investigators determined the child’s mother forgot to drop the little girl off at a day care earlier in the morning, Hartwell said.

The child was pronounced deceased by Berkeley County first responders.

Bishop England High School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the situation.

The Charleston Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are among those investigating.

It’s currently unclear if anyone will face charges.

The family involved was not immediately identified by authorities.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Brian Reep Mugshot
Suspect arrested in Williamson Road shooting
Temperatures will climb into the low 90s Saturday afternoon in the last of the hot days.
One more day of heat Saturday before an extended cool stretch
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
Christiansburg Huckleberry Park set to open early September
Lynchburg Police are investigating after a woman was reported missing
Lynchburg Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
7 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
Missouri patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at Mercy South Hospital’s emergency...
‘You can’t do this to people’: Patients say they waited 12 hours to be treated at hospital
Temperatures will climb into the low 90s Saturday afternoon in the last of the hot days.
One more day of heat Saturday before an extended cool stretch
MCPS Lockdown Drill Issues
MCPS Lockdown Drill Issues