WDBJ7 remembers Adam and Alison

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - August 26 is always a really tough day for us here at Your Hometown Station.

It was eight years ago that we lost our dear friends, Adam Ward and Alison Parker. We love and miss them so much.

As we do each year, we honor our memories of them. We hope you’ll spend this day honoring them by also spreading kindness. ❤

With Love,

The WDBJ7 Family

We love and miss you so much. (WDBJ7)

A moment of silence on WDBJ7 Mornin for Adam and Alison

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.