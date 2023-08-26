Birthdays
WDBJ7 remembers Adam and Alison

Credit: WDBJ
Credit: WDBJ(KKTV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - August 26 is always a really tough day for us here at Your Hometown Station.

It was eight years ago that we lost our dear friends, Adam Ward and Alison Parker. We love and miss them so much.

As we do each year, we honor our memories of them. We hope you’ll spend this day honoring them by also spreading kindness. ❤

With Love,

The WDBJ7 Family

We love and miss you so much.
We love and miss you so much.
A moment of silence on WDBJ7 Mornin for Adam and Alison
A moment of silence on WDBJ7 Mornin for Adam and Alison

Hot and Humid Saturday With Cool-Down Sunday