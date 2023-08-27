Birthdays
2 pets dead and 1 person displaced after Mt. Pleasant house fire

Roanoke house fire
Roanoke house fire(Credit: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced and two pets are dead after a Sunday afternoon fire.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in the 3300 block of Mount Pleasant Blvd. at 3:30 p.m.

Roanoke County units from Mt. Pleasant, Vinton and Clearbrook, with assistance from Roanoke Fire-EMS controlled the fire in roughly 10 minutes.

According to firefighters two pets were lost in the fire and no other injuries have been reported.

The occupant of the house has been displaced and will be staying with family.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

