Carilion Clinic collects 12,000 pounds of recycled electronics

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic Family Medicine in Blacksburg partnered with River Acceptance to host an Electronics Recycling Day on Saturday.

More than 150 people drove through the parking lot on Saturday morning and recycled their old electronics. Carilion Clinic collected about 12,000 pounds of electronic devices.

All the money made through the revenue of recycled materials will go toward the Carilion Clinic Foundation’s campaign for a new cancer center.

