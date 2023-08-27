Lunchables pop up event ends
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the last day for Roanoke residents to defeat the Borons at The Lunchables Lunch-a-build Adventure.
Guests of all ages solved a quest in life-sized meat, cheese, and cracker rooms.
Kids solved puzzles by playing with food to defeat the Borons and save creativity.
If you missed a chance to check out the popup event, you can still defeat evil on their online game.
