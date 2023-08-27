One Mountain Valley Pipeline protestor arrested after locking onto construction equipment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents to the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) protested construction work in Montgomery County on Saturday morning.

One protestor locked themselves to construction equipment near Lafayette, Virginia, where MVP is preparing to go under Bradshaw Creek and Road. After about seven hours of protest, Virginia State Police and Montgomery County sheriff deputies arrested the protestor and charged the person with a misdemeanor.

Around 30 people gathered at the site with signs to protest MVP construction.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.