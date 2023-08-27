Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

One Mountain Valley Pipeline protestor arrested after locking onto construction equipment

The protestor locked onto construction equipment on Saturday morning
The protestor locked onto construction equipment on Saturday morning(Appalachians Against Pipelines)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents to the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) protested construction work in Montgomery County on Saturday morning.

One protestor locked themselves to construction equipment near Lafayette, Virginia, where MVP is preparing to go under Bradshaw Creek and Road. After about seven hours of protest, Virginia State Police and Montgomery County sheriff deputies arrested the protestor and charged the person with a misdemeanor.

Around 30 people gathered at the site with signs to protest MVP construction.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Reep Mugshot
Suspect arrested in Williamson Road shooting
Sunday's Forecast
Cooler air arrives Sunday
Friday Football Extra: Week 1 Highlights
Henry County Sheriff
Four Henry County Sheriff’s deputies fired after inmate force investigation
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
WDBJ7+: How to handle hammerhead worms

Latest News

Whitney Steelman now has a home for her family of six
Roanoke’s Habitat for Humanity dedicates a home in Southeast
All the revenue from the recycled electronics goes toward Carilion's cancer center campaign
Carilion Clinic collects 12,000 pounds of recycled electronics
Weekend News Bulletin for Saturday, August 26
The Diamond Hill Neighborhood came together to focus on priority plans to develop a future for...
Diamond Hill Neighborhood community workshop