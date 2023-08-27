One person taken to the hospital with minor injuries after fire at an apartment complex

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after crews responded to a call at 5:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at Melrose Towers Apartments on Sunday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

A trash shoot on the 9th floor of the apartment building caught on fire. The sprinkler head in the trash room contained the fire, halting the ability to spread further.

Fire crews are clearing out smoke on the 8th and 9th floors. Crews are checking trash rooms on the other floors to make sure it’s safe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

