Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

One person taken to the hospital with minor injuries after fire at an apartment complex

Crews responds to fire at Melrose Towers Apartments Sunday morning.
Crews responds to fire at Melrose Towers Apartments Sunday morning.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after crews responded to a call at 5:30 a.m. to reports of a fire at Melrose Towers Apartments on Sunday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

A trash shoot on the 9th floor of the apartment building caught on fire. The sprinkler head in the trash room contained the fire, halting the ability to spread further.

Fire crews are clearing out smoke on the 8th and 9th floors. Crews are checking trash rooms on the other floors to make sure it’s safe.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Football Extra: Week 1 Highlights
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
WDBJ7+: How to handle hammerhead worms
Sunday's Forecast
Cooler air arrives Sunday
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Sunday's Forecast
Cooler day Sunday, but humidity sticks around
TV remote
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late August 27, 2023
Hundreds of people flooded Dr. Pepper Park on Saturday for the festival
Roanoke’s annual Wing Fest returns to Dr. Pepper Park
Whitney Steelman now has a home for her family of six
Roanoke’s Habitat for Humanity dedicates a home in Southeast