Roanoke’s annual Wing Fest returns to Dr. Pepper Park

Hundreds of people flooded Dr. Pepper Park on Saturday for the festival
Hundreds of people flooded Dr. Pepper Park on Saturday for the festival(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people flooded Dr. Pepper Park on Saturday for Roanoke’s 14th Annual Northwest Ace Wing Fest.

Dozens of local vendors from our hometowns put on their aprons and made delicious wings for the festival. Restaurants, food trucks and businesses all competed for Best Wings, which is the bragging rights of having the best wings in town.

Festival goers also voted on their favorite for the People’s Choice award.

