Roanoke’s Habitat for Humanity dedicates a home in Southeast

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new home for a family of six on Saturday.

Whitney Steelman and her family now have a single family home in Southeast Roanoke.

Saturday morning’s dedication ceremony comes after Virginia Housing gave $325,000 in grant funding to the Roanoke Valley Habitat. The goal of the Virginia House grant is to help Habitat affiliates across the Commonwealth with rising construction costs.

The Authority provided $1.2 million in grant funding to five local Habitat affiliates in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.