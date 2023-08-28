Birthdays
Man killed in Halifax County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nathalie man was killed in a crash in Halifax County August 23, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 603, nearly one mile north of Rt. 642.

57-year-old Jerry Womack was driving a Dodge Dakota north on Rt. 603 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. Womack then crossed back over onto Rt. 603, drove off the left side and hit several trees.

Womack was pronounced dead at the scene.

