Man killed in Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nathalie man was killed in a crash in Halifax County August 23, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 603, nearly one mile north of Rt. 642.

57-year-old Jerry Womack was driving a Dodge Dakota north on Rt. 603 when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. Womack then crossed back over onto Rt. 603, drove off the left side and hit several trees.

Womack was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.