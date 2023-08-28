Benny’s serving up slices in Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech fans will be able to combine their love for football and Benny’s pizza this fall in Lane Stadium.

“Benny’s has landed at Lane,” Benny’s Head of Franchise and Business Development Kristen Bowen said.

Starting Saturday, fans can get a ginormous slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza inside Lane Stadium.

“I’m looking forward to hearing “Enter Sandman” while people eat Benny’s,” Bowen said. “I don’t think there could be anything better than that.”

Benny’s Blacksburg roots are coming full circle with the addition of the “Virginia Slice” to gamedays.

“It started in Blacksburg in 2011,” Bowen said. “That’s what’s special about this is that full circle. All these years later, Zack and Chris, who are now alumni, brought it back to lane after 30 stores have been opened across six states.”

The Benny’s booth is located outside Section 19.

“The atmosphere will be pretty much the same as it is downtown at 2 a.m., but I think that the cool thing about the atmosphere here versus downtown is that we’re going to have every Hokie of every different age group,” Bowen said.

Benny’s says the game day experience will include pizza throughout the day including a Benny’s slice eating race at halftime.

“We’re going to be selling by the slice, so cheese and pepperoni,” Bowen said. “We’ll have all kinds of canned drinks and we are also the only spot in Lane Stadium where you can find PBR.”

Virginia Tech’s home opener is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m.

