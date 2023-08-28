Charges pending after Craig County hit-and-run

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against the driver of a car who wouldn’t stop for a deputy and hit a store sign, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of August 26, 2023, a deputy tried to stop a speeding driver, according to the sheriff’s office, but the driver refused to stop, leading to a high-speed chase. The driver crashed into a store sign at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Main Street.

The driver and passengers ran off, but were located a short while later, according to the sheriff’s office. One person from the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment. No names have been released.

