Collinsville man killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Collinsville man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10 p.m. on Goose Dam Road, one-quarter mile south of Sontag Road.

24-year-old Skyer Rorrer was driving a Ford Explorer on Goose Dam Road, when he drove off the left side of the road and hit a fence.

Rorrer died at the scene. The passengers of the vehicle were treated and released with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.