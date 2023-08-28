Birthdays
Collinsville man killed in Franklin County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Collinsville man was killed in a crash in Franklin County Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10 p.m. on Goose Dam Road, one-quarter mile south of Sontag Road.

24-year-old Skyer Rorrer was driving a Ford Explorer on Goose Dam Road, when he drove off the left side of the road and hit a fence.

Rorrer died at the scene. The passengers of the vehicle were treated and released with minor injuries.

