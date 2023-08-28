Birthdays
Community invited to meet with new Roanoke City Police Chief finalist

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth(Credit:)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke community is invited to meet with the finalist for the City of Roanoke Police Chief position on Wednesday, August 30 in Berglund Hall at the Berglund Center from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Scott Booth, Chief of Police in Danville, Virginia, will host a meet-and-greet for community members to ask questions and share thoughts with City elected officials and administrative leadership.

Chief Booth’s accomplishments, according to a city news release, include: 2018- 40% decline in firearm-related homicides, 2019- 22% reduction in all violent crime, 2020 – 0 gang involved homicides, 2020- transition from the highest per capita violent crime rate in 2017 to a 35-year low in all crime, 2022 – 50% reduction in all reported violent crime since model implementation.

“The City seeks a Chief of Police that will build upon the foundation already established with a continued emphasis on prevention, intervention, and enforcement. There is no doubt that Chief Booth has the demonstrated ability to lead the men and women of our City Police Department to execute on these objectives,” says City Manager Bob Cowell.

“In Chief Booth we have a leader that will work with the community and his officers to ensure Roanoke remains a safe place to live, conduct business, and visit.”

