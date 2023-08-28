Birthdays
Danville man sentenced to prison in child pornography case

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

William Allen Wolf, 46, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to “possession with intent to view a visual depiction of a minor under 12 years of age engaged in sexually explicit conduct.”

According to court documents, in December 2021, an undercover law enforcement officer joined a public group on an online forum called Kik Messenger, where users were known to share information and images of child abuse, and Wolf was already a member, according to the US Attorney’s Office. The undercover officer, as part of the operation, said he had two prepubescent daughters.

A year later, the US Attorney’s Office says, Wolf initiated a Kik conversation with the undercover officer, telling him he was a member of the group because he enjoyed training children for sexual activity. Wolf then sent the undercover officer a video depicting a man engaged in sexual activity with a prepubescent girl under 12 years old. Wolf continued to send the undercover officer additional videos during the course of their online conversations, according to court documents.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood uses federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute people who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.

