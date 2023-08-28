Birthdays
Gas prices drop slightly in Roanoke; still higher than last year

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.333 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.23 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of 46 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19 per gallon while the highest was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78 per gallon today. The national average is up 5.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

August 28, 2022: $3.43 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.81 per gallon)

August 28, 2021: $2.88 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.14 per gallon)

August 28, 2020: $2.06 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.24 per gallon)

August 28, 2019: $2.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.57 per gallon)

August 28, 2018: $2.52 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.83 per gallon)

August 28, 2017: $2.16 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.37 per gallon)

August 28, 2016: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.21 per gallon)

August 28, 2015: $2.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.51 per gallon)

August 28, 2014: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.43 per gallon)

August 28, 2013: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.53 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.50 per gallon, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.55 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.54 per gallon, down 6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.60 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.61 per gallon, down 4.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.66 per gallon.

“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”

