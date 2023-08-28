Birthdays
Liberty University warning parents and students of scam caller

Liberty University warns students and parents of scam calls
Liberty University warns students and parents of scam calls
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University (LU) is warning students and parents to be aware of a scam call going around campus.

LU’s Security and Public Safety reported on Facebook they are aware of a person claiming to be a sergeant with the university police department.

This person is calling parents and telling them their child has been arrested and payment is required for a bail bondsman.

LU says these calls have happened around 2:30 in the morning.

If you think the call is real, ask for the officer’s name and badge number, hang up and call dispatch at 434-592-7641 and request to be transferred back to the officer you spoke with.

