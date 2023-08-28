Liberty University warning parents and students of scam caller
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University (LU) is warning students and parents to be aware of a scam call going around campus.
LU’s Security and Public Safety reported on Facebook they are aware of a person claiming to be a sergeant with the university police department.
This person is calling parents and telling them their child has been arrested and payment is required for a bail bondsman.
LU says these calls have happened around 2:30 in the morning.
If you think the call is real, ask for the officer’s name and badge number, hang up and call dispatch at 434-592-7641 and request to be transferred back to the officer you spoke with.
