Liberty University warning parents and students of scam caller

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University (LU) is warning students and parents to be aware of a scam call going around campus.

LU’s Security and Public Safety reported on Facebook they are aware of a person claiming to be a sergeant with the university police department.

This person is calling parents and telling them their child has been arrested and payment is required for a bail bondsman.

LU says these calls have happened around 2:30 in the morning.

If you think the call is real, ask for the officer’s name and badge number, hang up and call dispatch at 434-592-7641 and request to be transferred back to the officer you spoke with.

