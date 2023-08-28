Lynchburg first responders raise money for charity during Guns and Hoses softball game

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police officers and Lynchburg firefighters met on the diamond on Saturday evening for the annual Guns and Hoses charity softball game.

Lynchburg Fire Department started out strong in the beginning, leading 6-0 by the second inning.

But ultimately, the firefighters struck out. Lynchburg Police Department walked away with a win 24-14.

A portion of the money raised at Saturday night’s game will go to the Special Olympics and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

