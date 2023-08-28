Birthdays
Lynchburg first responders raise money for charity during Guns and Hoses softball game

First responders met on the diamond to raise money for charity
First responders met on the diamond to raise money for charity
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg police officers and Lynchburg firefighters met on the diamond on Saturday evening for the annual Guns and Hoses charity softball game.

Lynchburg Fire Department started out strong in the beginning, leading 6-0 by the second inning.

But ultimately, the firefighters struck out. Lynchburg Police Department walked away with a win 24-14.

A portion of the money raised at Saturday night’s game will go to the Special Olympics and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

