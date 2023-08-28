Birthdays
Lynchburg Police Department warns residents of fox with abnormal behavior

LPD warns of grey fox in area.
LPD warns of grey fox in area.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is warning residents of a fox showing abnormal behavior.

LPD posted on Facebook saying they are aware of a grey fox displaying unusual behavior in the area of North Princeton Circle, Vista Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Animal control officers are looking for the fox, but have not been able to find it yet.

If you do see the animal, please call the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services at 434-847-1602 or LPD Animal Control at 434-455-6105.

