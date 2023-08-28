Lynchburg woman remains missing after weekend police search

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg woman remains missing after an extensive police search over the weekend.

Avriel Hooks was last seen by her family August 22, 2023 around 8 p.m., and reported missing the next day. Lynchburg Police report they have been in “constant communication” with Hooks’ family and continue to investigate this as a missing person case, but her lack of communication with her family and abnormal absence makes her disappearance suspicious. Detectives say they have interviewed people with whom Hooks regularly communicates and are “utilizing all available investigative resources.”

Hooks, 20, is about five-foot-five with dyed red hair and blue eyes, according to police. She was last reported seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top and pink nail polish.

Sunday, August 27, 2023, detectives worked with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to search an area in the City of Lynchburg where Hooks frequently traveled, but she still has not been found.

Anyone with information on Avriel Hooks’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166 or the Lynchburg Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.