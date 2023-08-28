Motorcycles fill Main Street in Danville for ‘Bikes on the Main’

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville hosted the third annual Bikes on the Main Cruise In on Saturday afternoon.

More than 150 motorcycles lined up in Danville’s historic River District along Main Street. Hundreds of people got a glimpse at the bikes and ATV’s.

Artist Ashely Ruffin won this year’s art contest for the event.

Main Street from Craghead to Ridge Street is now back open.

