Pulaski County partners with Team Rubicon to prevent wildfire damage to homes

Volunteers worked to clear vegetation in the Draper Mountain Estates community.
Volunteers worked to clear vegetation in the Draper Mountain Estates community.(Team Rubicon)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management partnered with a veteran led nonprofit to help prevent wildfire damage near Draper Mountain.

Volunteers with Team Rubicon cleared flammable vegetation from around the homes in the Draper Mountain Estates Community. A wildfire damaged the area back in 2016.

Team Rubicon worked with Pulaski emergency officials throughout this weekend to make the area more resistant to wildfire damage.

