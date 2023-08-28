Pulaski County partners with Team Rubicon to prevent wildfire damage to homes

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management partnered with a veteran led nonprofit to help prevent wildfire damage near Draper Mountain.

Volunteers with Team Rubicon cleared flammable vegetation from around the homes in the Draper Mountain Estates Community. A wildfire damaged the area back in 2016.

Team Rubicon worked with Pulaski emergency officials throughout this weekend to make the area more resistant to wildfire damage.

