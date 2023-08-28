Roanoke Run for Refugees returns next week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Run for Refugees 5k is back this year to support area refugees and kick off Roanoke’s Welcoming Week.

This is the third year for the race and all the funds will benefit Blue Ridge Literacy that helps people learn English and strengthen their literacy skills.

Roanoke Youth Services Librarian Jeffrey Wood and Community Inclusion Coordinator Katie Hedrick both joined Here @ Home to explain more about how people can register.

The 5k races is happening at Wasena Park on Friday, Sept.8 at 6 p.m. It costs $30 for the 5k and $15 to register for the Kids Fun Run 1k.

You can visit the Roanoke City Public Libraries or call 540-853-2955 for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.