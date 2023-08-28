Birthdays
SML LIVE Music Festival is Labor Day weekend

SML Live Music Festival 2023
SML Live Music Festival 2023(SML Live Music Festival 2023)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake LIVE Music Festival is scheduled for the weekend of September 2-3 at Hot Shots Bar and Grill in Moneta from 12- 10:30 p.m.

This is the second year of the festival and will feature craft & artisan vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities.

Admission is $25 at the gate and is free for children 12 and under.

Organizer Sandra Aranegui stopped by 7@four to chat about what to expect.

The lineup includes:

Saturday, September 2:

12:00 p.m. - Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix

1:45 p.m. - Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

3:30 p.m. - Five Dollar Shake

5:30 p.m. - Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks

7:15 p.m. The Frequency

9:00 p.m. - Breaking the Chain

Sunday, September 3:

11:45 a.m. - Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers

1:30 p.m. - Annalyse Marie Band

3:15 p.m. - Andy Burnette Trio

5:00 p.m. - Mended Fences

7:00 p.m. - Phat Laces

9:00 p.m. - The Jared Stout Band

Click here for more information.

