SML LIVE Music Festival is Labor Day weekend
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2023 Smith Mountain Lake LIVE Music Festival is scheduled for the weekend of September 2-3 at Hot Shots Bar and Grill in Moneta from 12- 10:30 p.m.
This is the second year of the festival and will feature craft & artisan vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities.
Admission is $25 at the gate and is free for children 12 and under.
Organizer Sandra Aranegui stopped by 7@four to chat about what to expect.
The lineup includes:
Saturday, September 2:
12:00 p.m. - Jojo Stockton & Solacoustix
1:45 p.m. - Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
3:30 p.m. - Five Dollar Shake
5:30 p.m. - Seph Custer & The Flatbreaks
7:15 p.m. The Frequency
9:00 p.m. - Breaking the Chain
Sunday, September 3:
11:45 a.m. - Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers
1:30 p.m. - Annalyse Marie Band
3:15 p.m. - Andy Burnette Trio
5:00 p.m. - Mended Fences
7:00 p.m. - Phat Laces
9:00 p.m. - The Jared Stout Band
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.