StartUp program applications open for new entrepreneurs in Martinsville area

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth is supporting local entrepreneurs in the Martinsville area.

Startup Martinsville-Henry County is an eight-week mentoring and boot camp program for new businesses.

The competitive application process is now open for the fall 2023 round.

315 people have graduated from the program creating over $5 million in new capital investment and over 270 jobs since it started in 2015.

“We know that startups across our nation are struggling with longevity beyond the two year mark, but in our program we found a 87% success rate of businesses still in existence after that two year mark,” said Brenell Thomas, President of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

September 8 is the deadline to apply. The application is available on the Chamber’s website.

Completed applications may be mailed to the chamber at 115 Broad Street, Martinsville, VA 24112 or emailed to mhccoc@mhcchamber.com.

Classes will then begin on September 19 at Patrick and Henry Community College.

