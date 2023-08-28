Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

StartUp program applications open for new entrepreneurs in Martinsville area

StartUp award recipients
StartUp award recipients(Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth is supporting local entrepreneurs in the Martinsville area.

Startup Martinsville-Henry County is an eight-week mentoring and boot camp program for new businesses.

The competitive application process is now open for the fall 2023 round.

315 people have graduated from the program creating over $5 million in new capital investment and over 270 jobs since it started in 2015.

“We know that startups across our nation are struggling with longevity beyond the two year mark, but in our program we found a 87% success rate of businesses still in existence after that two year mark,” said Brenell Thomas, President of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

September 8 is the deadline to apply. The application is available on the Chamber’s website.

Completed applications may be mailed to the chamber at 115 Broad Street, Martinsville, VA 24112 or emailed to mhccoc@mhcchamber.com.

Classes will then begin on September 19 at Patrick and Henry Community College.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duffield hit-and-run
Virginia State Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run
Crews responds to fire at Melrose Towers Apartments Sunday morning.
One person hospitalized after apartment complex fire
Scattered showers continue this evening
Spotty storms/rain continues this evening
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say

Latest News

Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Idalia are in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Idalia looks remain south of the Blue Ridge
Scattered showers continue this evening
Spotty storms/rain continues this evening
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
Old 97 Tavern & Arcade
Old 97 Tavern & Arcade to open in Danville, themed around historic train wreck