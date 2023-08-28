Tropical Storm Idalia looks remain south of the Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re inching closer to peak hurricane season in September, and the tropics have proven to be active the last couple of weeks. Hurricane Franklin became the Atlantic’s first major hurricane over the weekend, and Tropical Storm Idalia is quickly gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane and make landfall early Wednesday along Florida’s west coast and the Florida Panhandle. A Monday update predicted the storm reaching major hurricane strength, which is a Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Warm ocean temperatures fuel Idalia

Warm ocean temperatures create the perfect fuel for Idalia to tap into, and this year has been warmer than most. A recent reading in Tampa, FL recorded a water temperature of 88 degrees, which is over two degrees warmer than the monthly average.

Warm ocean temperatures have created the perfect fuel for tropical activity. (WDBJ7 Weather)

This allows for rapid storm intensification, which is when a storm’s winds increase at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less. This has become more common in recent years as ocean temperatures have continued to increase.

National Hurricane Center warns for Florida storm surge

Multiple hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for Western Florida already, and the National Hurricane Center is advising Floridians to prepare for a “life-threatening storm surge” and “dangerous hurricane-force winds.”

Most of Western Florida is under Tropical Storm or Hurricane Warnings. (WDBJ7 Weather)

A storm surge of 8-12 feet is expected in the Big Bend region, between the Aucilla and Chassahowitzka Rivers. Tampa Bay is also under a storm surge warning and could see 4-9 feet upon Idalia’s landfall.

Portions of Florida could see a dangerous storm surge with Idalia. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Idalia looks to stay south of the Blue Ridge

Tropical Storm Idalia looks to track northeast, centering over several East Coast beaches. Savannah, Georgia will likely experience a weakened version of the storm later Wednesday. By the time Idalia reaches the Carolinas Thursday, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and North Carolina’s Outer Banks could see winds up to 60mph. Heavy rain and flash flooding are also possible in these areas.

Models show the storm continuing to track east into the Atlantic, and remaining just south of Norfolk, Virginia.

There is still some uncertainty about whether or not we’ll see any impacts Thursday, but it’s looking like a mid-week cold front will push most of the moisture to the east of our region.

Models are showing some cloud cover late Wednesday, with the possibility of a stray shower in the Southside. High pressure will allow for us to warm up later this week.

The National Hurricane Center is advising that the forecast and storm track could change in the coming days. We will continue to monitor Idalia as we gather more information.

For more resources, check out WDBJ7′s Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.