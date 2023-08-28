Virginia State Police in search of fatal hit-and-run driver

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Sunday afternoon in Duffield.

At approximately 4:55 p.m., a motorcycle and a white Honda Accord collided in the 400 block of Duff Patt Highway/Route 58.

The impact of the crash caused the man on the motorcycle to be thrown from the bike. According to police, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Honda pulled into a nearby gas station, turned around, and was last seen driving west on Pattonsville Rd/Route 604.

Police say the Honda is missing its passenger side mirror and has significant damage to the passenger side doors and front fender.

The driver of the Honda is described as an older male of stocky build with a beard.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

