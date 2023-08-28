Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia State Police in search of fatal hit-and-run driver

Duffield hit-and-run
Duffield hit-and-run(Credit: Virginia State Police)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Sunday afternoon in Duffield.

At approximately 4:55 p.m., a motorcycle and a white Honda Accord collided in the 400 block of Duff Patt Highway/Route 58.

The impact of the crash caused the man on the motorcycle to be thrown from the bike. According to police, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Honda pulled into a nearby gas station, turned around, and was last seen driving west on Pattonsville Rd/Route 604.

Police say the Honda is missing its passenger side mirror and has significant damage to the passenger side doors and front fender.

The driver of the Honda is described as an older male of stocky build with a beard.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday Football Extra: Week 1 Highlights
Rain chances for this workweek.
Below-normal temperatures, higher rain chances return to kick off workweek
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration
Hammerhead or Flat Worm
WDBJ7+: How to handle hammerhead worms
Crews responds to fire at Melrose Towers Apartments Sunday morning.
One person hospitalized after apartment complex fire

Latest News

Rain chances for this workweek.
Below-normal temperatures, higher rain chances return to kick off workweek
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Guests of all ages solved a quest in life-sized meat, cheese, and cracker rooms.
Lunchables pop up event ends
Roanoke College welcomed incoming freshmen on Sunday as the new school year begins.
Roanoke College Freshmen move in day