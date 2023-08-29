Birthdays
Artisan Saturdays headed to Explore Park

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Artisan Saturdays will be at Explore Park September 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watch local artisans demonstrate their craft and enjoy free family activities and special attractions at the park. All featured craftspeople will have their work in display and for sale.

Stopping by 7@four to chat it up is Alex North, Marketing and Administrative Coordinator, Roanoke Co. Parks, Rec and Tourism.

Click here for more information.

