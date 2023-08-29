Blue Supermoon viewing conditions in our hometowns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week’s Blue Supermoon is one you won’t want to miss.

It’s the second full moon of the month, giving it a “Blue Moon” nickname. But even rarer, it’s the second supermoon we’ve seen in August.

The moon will reach 100% fullness at 8:37pm EDT Wednesday but will appear full from Tuesday through Thursday.

The next Blue Supermoon is 14 years away

A blue moon is already a unique event, happening every few years. But having two supermoons in the same month only happens every decade or so.

A Blue Moon was given its nickname from an actual “blue” appearance due to volcanic ash from an eruption by Krakatoa in 1883, according to NASA Ambassador Tony Rice. The phrase has come to mean rarity.

The last time we saw a Super Blue Moon was Jan. 31, 2018. The next one will occur on Jan. 31, 2037.

This will be the closest moon this year

A supermoon appears bigger and brighter than other full moons throughout the year. According to NASA, the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It’s defined as a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, when its closest to Earth.

A supermoon is closer to earth, making it appear brighter and larger than the average full moon. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Perigee is when the moon is approximately 225,700 miles from Earth, giving it a supermoon effect. Apogee is when the moon is about 252,000 miles, creating a duller look to a normal full moon.

This supermoon will be the closest full moon of the year, just 222,043 miles away. That’s over 100 miles closer than the Aug. 1 supermoon.

A supermoon can appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a normal full moon.

As an added bonus, Saturn will be visible to the upper right of the moon at sunset in the east-southeastern sky, according to NASA.

Hurricane Idalia makes viewing conditions less favorable

Some lingering showers and overcast skies will hinder viewing conditions Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia will make landfall in Florida and track northward into the Carolinas. We can expect some cloud cover later Wednesday because of the storm, but most of the moisture will stay to our southeast.

Some clouds from Hurricane Idalia will make conditions less favorable for moon watching. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Early Thursday the clouds look to clear off, bringing back the sunshine for the rest of the week. Thursday will be the best night to go outside to spot the Blue Supermoon.

To get the best view of the night sky, try to get away from any nearby light pollution.

If you take any pictures of the Super Blue Moon, share them with us!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.