Businesses rally to support Craig Co. trout hatchery

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke businesses are rallying around a local farm that was hit hard by dry weather and unexpected water issues this summer.

Last week, Smoke in Chimneys trout hatchery in Craig County lost thousands of fish when its trout raceways dried up.

Ty Walker is calling it an unthinkable loss for his family as they work to recover.

To help in that recovery local businesses like bloom and Gladheart are hosting fundraisers this week to support the Walkers.

Bloom - Restaurant & Wine Bar is planning to serve whole trout, smoked trout cakes and other dishes and will be hosting a fundraiser on its outdoor courtyard from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Gladheart Wine & Brews will donating proceeds from its wine bottle and coffee sales this Friday to support Smoke in Chimneys.

There is also a crowdfunding campaign ongoing to support the Walkers on GiveSendGo.

