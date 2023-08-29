Corps Leadership and Military Sciences Building opens at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and ROTC program has a new home on campus.

“This building is something we’ve never had before,” Cadet Command Sergeant Major Alex Arriza said. “We’ve never had a space where all of the ROTC’s and all the corps can come together and just be in one space.

The new Corps Leadership and Military Science Building is a one-stop-shop for a lot of corps offerings.

“This building is really an embodiment of what a senior military college is all about which is the blending of the Corps of Cadets,” Commandant Major General Randal Fullhart said. “It is a full time 24/7 Leadership Development Program with world class ROTC programs, that produces military officers for all of our services, as well as cadets who will go into the public and private sector.”

The building is 74,000 square feet and cost around $52 million to build. Fullhart says all of that money came from alumni and Friends of the Corps of Cadets.

“Part of the design of the building is to tell stories,” he said. “Some of them are obvious. As you look here in the atrium, we have the eight pylons represented just as they are on the War Memorial Plaza and there are some other small details that we think people will discover over time and be part of the story that cadets will pass on to their families throughout the years to come.”

The new space will provide students with places to study, an honor court, simulation rooms, a museum and more. One of the biggest aspects is a focus on cyber security.

“To get something like this, you don’t really see this around a lot of other places, a lot of organizations don’t have a designated building to this extent so to have this support, it means a lot, because it shows that we are being backed by the university and they do care,” Arriza said.

“We have cadets here from 40 different states, 13 different countries, who bring that experience who bring that dedication to becoming the kind of leader that we’re all waiting for, to solve the problems that we’re facing in our world today and so this institution, this core is designed to produce those leaders, and has been doing so successfully for over 150 years,” Fullhart said.

