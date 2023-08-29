Birthdays
Free window and portable air conditioning units for seniors offered in our hometowns

Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, Inc
Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, Inc
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Ahead of the heat we are expecting later this week, seniors in our hometowns can get a free window or portable air conditioning unit.

Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, Inc has air conditioning units for people sixty and older.

The units were funded by Dominion Energy.

Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living has also partnered with a local electrician to install these units.

There are some requirements to be eligible for the units:

• Adults must be 60 or older and need additional cooling at home.

• Adjusted gross income must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty level. (1 person: $1,823/month; 2 person: $2,465/month)

• Resident of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford or Campbell counties, or city of Lynchburg

• Must be able to receive the unit at our main office at 501 12th Street, Lynchburg between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

• Call (434) 385-9070 x118 to schedule a delivery and installation of a window A/C unit.

• This program is scheduled to end by October 30, 2023 or until funds are depleted.

