Galax Police looking for missing woman

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax Police are asking for help finding a missing woman.

Sheena Marie Thompson, 32, is 5′3″ and 156 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last reported seen in Galax August 28 around 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Galax Police at 276-236-8101. You may remain anonymous.

