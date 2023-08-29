Galax Police looking for missing woman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Galax Police are asking for help finding a missing woman.
Sheena Marie Thompson, 32, is 5′3″ and 156 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last reported seen in Galax August 28 around 9 a.m.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Galax Police at 276-236-8101. You may remain anonymous.
