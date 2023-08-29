Birthdays
Gleaning for the World prepares to help Florida residents after Hurricane Idalia

Gleaning for the World
Gleaning for the World(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is preparing to send help to those in Florida who may be affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Gleaning for the World will be accepting donations at Sam’s Club Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are asking for supplies such as bottled water, nonperishable foods, hygiene items, pet food, and more.

They will also be accepting monetary donations for the storm damage in person or online.

“That’s our plan is to get supplies down there,” said Jeane Smiley-Mason, President of Gleaning for the World. “We know that when people are displaced, when they have to leave their home quickly with very little that they take with them, those are the essentials that people need in the days after the storm.”

They expect to deliver the supplies to Florida over the weekend.

