Good Samaritans looking for owners of lost dog end up 'potentially saving' elderly man's life, sheriff's office says

Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's...
Good Samaritans looking for the owners of a lost dog ended up possibly saving an elderly man's life in the process.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - While looking for the owners of a lost dog, two good Samaritans in Indiana ended up possibly saving the life of an elderly man who had fallen.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the couple found the dog wandering Saturday afternoon after she broke free from her chain.

While going door to door in hopes of finding the owners, the couple heard an elderly man yelling for help inside one of the homes.

The sheriff’s office said the man needed immediate medical attention after he had fallen at least two days prior and couldn’t get up.

The couple called 911 and the man was taken to the hospital.

One of the first responders told deputies that if the man had not been found soon, he “may not have survived much longer,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The dog was taken to animal control and was later returned to her owners.

“Thank you to these good Samaritans for their kindness in caring about the dog but also potentially saving the elderly male,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Dogs truly are man’s best friend. Although it was not her owner, this pup breaking loose likely saved a life.”

