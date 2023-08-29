Birthdays
Halifax County woman killed in Charlotte County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Halifax County woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Monday in Charlotte County.

Janie P. Luck, 79 of Nathalie, was killed in the crash Aug. 27, 2023, at 4:27 p.m. on Route 360, less than a mile west of Route 15, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say a Danville man was driving a Nissan Altima westbound on Route 360, ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned and struck a road sign. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Luck was a passenger in the Nissan. Another passenger was also taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

