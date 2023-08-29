Lynchburg community coming together to search for 20-year-old missing woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People in Lynchburg are coming together with hopes of helping find a missing woman.

Lynchburg police say 20-year-old Avriel Hooks was last seen by her family on August 22 around 8 p.m. and reported missing the next day.

Hooks, 20, is described as 5′5″ tall, dyed red hair, and blue eyes, according to police. She was last reported seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top, and pink nail polish.

Sunday, August 27, 2023, detectives worked with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to search an area in the City of Lynchburg where Hooks frequently traveled, but she still has not been found. Despite an extensive police search over the weekend, Hooks has not been found.

LPD says her lack of communication makes her disappearance suspicious.

Lynchburg community members are now coming together to try and help. It started with a Facebook post and now more than 50 people are volunteering to aid in the efforts.

“It really shows the spirit of the community here and I’m helping we can help,” said Lynchburg Resident Joseph Bayer. “I’m hoping we can find something anything that can help the police and their investigation. We’re not trying to step on anybody’s shoes here. We’re just a bunch of concerned citizens really just trying to help out the best way we can and give her and her family some peace.”

If you want to help - the group will meet Tuesday at Ford and McKinney near Diamond Cuts at 9 am.

Anyone with information on Avriel Hooks’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective C.T. Davis at 434-455-6166 or the Lynchburg Police Department.

