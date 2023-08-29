Nelson County man reported missing

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County man has been reported missing, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

60-year-old Dennis Marrs was last reported seen August 27 in the 2800 block of Dark Hollow Road.

Dennis is described as a white man who stands 5′10″ and weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, and a wizard tattoo on his right arm. He was seen wearing a black collared shirt, and driving a maroon Jeep with unknown registration.

Deputies say Marrs suffers from a heart condition.

Anyone with information on Marrs’s location is asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

