Roanoke ministry aims to support unsheltered population

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you live or work in Roanoke, you no doubt have seen the growing unsheltered population here.

There are many reasons people find themselves without a home - and everyone’s situation is different.

The Least of These Ministry, a local non-profit organization, aims to have a candid conversation about Roanoke’s growing unsheltered population.

The ministry offers showers, laundry, food, a needs pantry, mobile street outreach, permanent housing assistance, home furnishings, a warm bus in winter months, access to outdoor lockers, and an outdoor bathroom facility.

Dawn Sandoval, the founder of The Least of These Ministry, joins Here @ Home to discuss some of the reasons for homelessness and ways you can make a difference in your community.

There are ways you can support their mission through financial donations and volunteering.

For more information click here.

