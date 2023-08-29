Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke ministry aims to support unsheltered population

Here @ Home: The Least of These Ministries
Here @ Home: The Least of These Ministries
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you live or work in Roanoke, you no doubt have seen the growing unsheltered population here.

There are many reasons people find themselves without a home - and everyone’s situation is different.

The Least of These Ministry, a local non-profit organization, aims to have a candid conversation about Roanoke’s growing unsheltered population.

The ministry offers showers, laundry, food, a needs pantry, mobile street outreach, permanent housing assistance, home furnishings, a warm bus in winter months, access to outdoor lockers, and an outdoor bathroom facility.

Dawn Sandoval, the founder of The Least of These Ministry, joins Here @ Home to discuss some of the reasons for homelessness and ways you can make a difference in your community.

There are ways you can support their mission through financial donations and volunteering.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duffield hit-and-run
Virginia State Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday as rainfall may be heavy at times late this...
Weather Alert Day: Slow-moving showers may lead to localized flood concerns
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Here @ Home: The Least of These Ministries
Here @ Home: Least of These Ministries
Smoke in Chimneys
Businesses rally to support Craig Co. trout hatchery
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 29, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 29, 2023
Window and Portable Air Conditioning Units for Seniors
Window and Portable Air Conditioning Available for Seniors