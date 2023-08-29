Birthdays
Virginia State Police in search of critically missing Henry Co. woman

Carol Reich
Carol Reich(Credit: Virginia State Police)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for a Henry County woman last seen Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Carol Anthony Reich, 69, is described as a white woman, 5′ 2″ tall, brown eyes, white hair, and weighs 170 pounds. She is possibly wearing a long sleeve white sweatshirt, dark long pants, multiple necklaces, and eyeglasses.

Reich may be driving a grey 2016 Honda Pilot SUV with North Carolina Plates: JAV-7431

According to police, Reich was last reported seen on Windsor Road in Henry County leaving a relative’s house.

Investigators say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Reich’s whereabouts is asked to contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

grey 2016 Honda Pilot SUV
grey 2016 Honda Pilot SUV(Credit: Virginia State Police)

