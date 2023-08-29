Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

VT Turfgrass program celebrates 50 years

VT Turf Day
VT Turf Day(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Turfgrass program at Virginia Tech celebrated its 50th year at VT Turf Day August 29.

Turf professionals from across the state visited Blacksburg to learn about new research and ideas in the turf industry.

Virginia Tech says alumni and partners in the fields of sports turf, lawn care, golf course management and sod producers were onsite.

“We do presentations on all kinds of latest, greatest research that we are doing on plant diseases, plant weed control, variety trials, on which is the best grass to grow where, as well as fertility,” Turf Program Manager Whitnee Askew said.

Virginia Tech says its turfgrass program is continuing to grow each year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duffield hit-and-run
Virginia State Police identify victim of fatal hit-and-run
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday as rainfall may be heavy at times late this...
Weather Alert Day: Slow-moving showers may lead to localized flood concerns
A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon....
Faculty member shot and killed in UNC-Chapel Hill building; suspect arrested
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student charged in killing of faculty advisor denied bond
Smoke in Chimneys
Businesses rally to support Craig Co. trout hatchery
New Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets building
Corps Leadership and Military Sciences Building opens at Virginia Tech
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, waves goodbye as he tapes his final episode of...
Bob Barker to be honored with prime-time special