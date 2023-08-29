VT Turfgrass program celebrates 50 years

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Turfgrass program at Virginia Tech celebrated its 50th year at VT Turf Day August 29.

Turf professionals from across the state visited Blacksburg to learn about new research and ideas in the turf industry.

Virginia Tech says alumni and partners in the fields of sports turf, lawn care, golf course management and sod producers were onsite.

“We do presentations on all kinds of latest, greatest research that we are doing on plant diseases, plant weed control, variety trials, on which is the best grass to grow where, as well as fertility,” Turf Program Manager Whitnee Askew said.

Virginia Tech says its turfgrass program is continuing to grow each year.

