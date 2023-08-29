Wytheville Police in search of endangered man

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man last reported seen in late July 2023.

Bradley Shaun Kegley, 44, of Wytheville is described as a white male.

According to his family, Kegley has not been seen in one month and has not been in contact via phone call in approximately two weeks.

Police have entered Kegley into the State and National Missing Persons Database. Detectives say attempts to contact Kegley through phone, family, work associates, and friends have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the location of Kegley is asked to contact the Wytheville Police Department at (276)223-3384and ask for Detective Joe Kincer or submit a tip through the tip line at (276)223-3310 or email wpdtips@wytheville.org.

