21-year-old drowns in Mill Creek Lake

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 21-year-old man is dead after drowning in Mill Creek Lake late Sunday afternoon.

According to Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Major Eric Elliott, responders received reports of a drowning around 4 p.m.

The 21-year-old was reported to have been swimming and went under. Bystanders then pulled the man out of the water.

Amherst Public Safety and Amherst Fire Department arrived and took over CPR, where they were able to resuscitate him.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead after going into cardiac arrest.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

