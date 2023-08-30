Beliveau Farms invites public to wine/jam events

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot happening at Beliveau Farm, and owner/winemaker Yvan Beliveau visited 7@four with a rundown.

He brought jams and grapes from his farm and said U-Pick for Beliveau Farm is underway Labor Day weekend, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and for the next 5-6 weeks as differing varieties ripen.

This week, he says, Niagara Grapes are good for snaking, juice and jam. A small bag (8+/- lbs) is available for $15 and a large bag (20+/- lbs) is $25. Jam-making recipes with Niagara and future grapes are included.

There will be a jam-making demonstration Sunday, September 10 and Saturday, September 16. It’s $15 per person; call 540-961-0505 for reservations.

Grape Harvest starts this weekend. Volunteers get a harvest lunch and wine if age 21 or over. Text Yvan at 540-818-4602.

There’s also a Salsa Dance Party September 9 from, 7-11PM.

