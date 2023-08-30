Career Corner: How to advance in your career or earn a certificate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are plenty of programs designed for busy adults to advance your career, and Here @ Home sits down with Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works to talk about ways people can advance in their career or earn a certificate in a high demand industry.

Tim talked short and affordable ways for adults to go back to class and it is as close as your nearest Community College.

Virginia’s Community Colleges offer something called “FastForward” programs. FastForward programs are short-term trainings for high-demand industries like healthcare, information technology, and skilled trades. Workers can earn certificates and credentials in just a few months. It’s much shorter than a degree program, which could take years. But students complete their program with a credential or certification that is recognized in their industry and will help them advance in their career.

Listen in to our conversation on some examples of careers that people can earn certificates and credentials for under the FastForward program and how it can be an affordable option.

For more information, visit VirginiaCareerWorks.com.

