Elliston driver survives after train hits car

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a pickup truck that was struck by a train is uninjured after the Tuesday crash.

The Elliston Volunteer Fire Department received reports of a train vs. vehicle crash on Crown Road in Shawsville around 6 p.m.

According to firefighters, responders found a pickup truck with moderate front end damage.

The driver of the vehicle was able to escape without injury. The name of the driver has not been released.

