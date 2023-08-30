Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Family remembers Avriel Hooks, Police charge father of her child with murder

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Last Tuesday Ashley Pittman drove her daughter Avriel Hooks home, not knowing it would be the last time she would see her.

“She was a firecracker, and she was my wild child and beautiful in every way,” said Pittman.

Seven days later – Pittman is now grieving the loss of her child.

Lynchburg Police Department confirmed that 20-year-old Hooks was murdered. After an extensive search on Tuesday afternoon, her body was found in a wooded area in Amherst County.

“I’m still kind of coping a little bit it’s hard to even… I mean I’m more worried for my mom to be honest than myself. Because at the end of the day, everyone grieves at their own pace,” said Hook’s Sister Lydia Page

Police confirmed Michael L. Perry III, 21, of Lynchburg, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a dead body. Hook’s family says Perry is the father of their five-month-old son.

“If you’re in an abusive situation don’t let him, think or her – don’t let anyone, make you think people don’t care... no one cares about you,” added Pittman. “It’s the biggest lie they could ever tell you. There are so many people that care.”

Pittman says becoming a mother was Hooks’ greatest achievement. The love for her little Michael inspired Hooks to turn her life around. Pittman wants her daughter to be an example for other women.

“It didn’t matter about her mistakes,” added Pittman. “You can make it right. You can change anything.”

The Hill City has surrounded the family with support and love during these difficult times. Something Pittman is grateful to have.

“I didn’t know the community cared as much as they did,” said Pittman. “So, this has been the biggest smile I have been able to put on my face in days.”

The family is collecting diapers and clothing for little Michael. You can drop off donations at the following location:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael L. Perry III
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday as rainfall may be heavy at times late this...
Weather Alert Day: Slow-moving showers may lead to localized flood concerns
Carol Reich
Virginia State Police in search of critically missing Henry Co. woman
This combination of photos provided by U.S. Marines Corps., shows Marine V-22B Osprey pilot...
Bodies of 3 US Marines killed in Australian aircraft crash retrieved from crash site
Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student left building right after killing advisor, police say

Latest News

Missing Lynchburg Mom
Missing Lynchburg Mom
Train vs. vehicle crash
Elliston driver survives after train hits car
21-year-old drowns in Mill Creek Lake
We've issued a Weather Alert Day for Tuesday as rainfall may be heavy at times late this...
Weather Alert Day: Slow-moving showers may lead to localized flood concerns