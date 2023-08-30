Family remembers Avriel Hooks, Police charge father of her child with murder

Last Tuesday Ashley Pittman drove her daughter Avriel Hooks home, not knowing it would be the last time she would see her.

“She was a firecracker, and she was my wild child and beautiful in every way,” said Pittman.

Seven days later – Pittman is now grieving the loss of her child.

Lynchburg Police Department confirmed that 20-year-old Hooks was murdered. After an extensive search on Tuesday afternoon, her body was found in a wooded area in Amherst County.

“I’m still kind of coping a little bit it’s hard to even… I mean I’m more worried for my mom to be honest than myself. Because at the end of the day, everyone grieves at their own pace,” said Hook’s Sister Lydia Page

Police confirmed Michael L. Perry III, 21, of Lynchburg, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a dead body. Hook’s family says Perry is the father of their five-month-old son.

“If you’re in an abusive situation don’t let him, think or her – don’t let anyone, make you think people don’t care... no one cares about you,” added Pittman. “It’s the biggest lie they could ever tell you. There are so many people that care.”

Pittman says becoming a mother was Hooks’ greatest achievement. The love for her little Michael inspired Hooks to turn her life around. Pittman wants her daughter to be an example for other women.

“It didn’t matter about her mistakes,” added Pittman. “You can make it right. You can change anything.”

The Hill City has surrounded the family with support and love during these difficult times. Something Pittman is grateful to have.

“I didn’t know the community cared as much as they did,” said Pittman. “So, this has been the biggest smile I have been able to put on my face in days.”

The family is collecting diapers and clothing for little Michael. You can drop off donations at the following location:

