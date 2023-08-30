Find inner peace with group meditation with renowned humanitarian, author

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Finding peace is the goal of an upcoming event featuring a renowned humanitarian, spiritual leader and best-selling author.

The Journey Within is making a stop in Roanoke with the Art of Living’s founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Raghu Krishnamaneni is a Breathwork and Meditation Instructor with the Art of Living. Krishnamaneni joined Here @ Home to explain more about the power of group meditation and the goals of Gurudev’s nationwide tour.

The Art of Living is a volunteer-based non-profit that encourages better mental health and happiness through meditation.

The upcoming Journey Within event will be happening 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Jefferson Center. Tickets are $25 and can be bought online.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.