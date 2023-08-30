Birthdays
Former U.S. Open champ scheduled for brain surgery

FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo...
FILE - Gary Woodland reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. The former U.S. Open champion announced Wednesday, Aug. 30, he will have surgery on Sept. 18 to remove a lesion found on his brain. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)(AP)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WIBW/Gray News) - Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, is set to undergo brain surgery in September.

The professional golfer and Topeka, Kansas, native announced via X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he is set to have surgery to remove a lesion recently found on his brain. The operation is scheduled for Sept. 18.

“I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication,” he said in the post. “After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we’ve made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action.”

Woodland noted that he is in good spirits and his family and team stand by his side.

The 39-year-old has four wins on the PGA tour, including the major held at Pebble Beach in July 2019.

