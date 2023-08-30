Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

John Cena is returning to the WWE ring

John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April...
John Cena celebrates his win during Wrestlemania XXX at the Mercedes-Benz Super Dome in April 2014.(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - WWE superstar John Cena is returning to the ring.

The entertainment company said Cena will make his return this Friday during Friday Night SmackDown in Pennsylvania.

The 16-time world champ will also appear in seven consecutive Friday night events starting Sept. 15 in Denver and ending on Oct. 27 in Milwaukee.

During his return to primetime wrestling, Cena will join Make-A-Wish to host children and their families in each of the eight cities to experience a WWE event in person.

For 40 years, WWE and Make-A-Wish have granted the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses who desire to meet their favorite WWE superstars.

Cena is the most requested wish-granter of all time, having granted more than 650 wishes for children across the globe.

The 46-year-old has starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael L. Perry mugshot
Man arrested for murder of Lynchburg woman
Local impacts from Adalia will be minimal with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.
Idalia primarily dodges us; brings clouds and gusty winds
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing Henry Co. woman found safe
Family morns loss of loved one.
Family remembers Avriel Hooks; police charge father of her child with murder
Bradley Shaun Kegley
Wytheville Police in search of endangered man

Latest News

Red-Tailed Hawk Released
Red-Tailed Hawk Released
Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Season Opener is Sold Out
Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Season Opener is Sold Out
FILE - A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
Kansas reporter files federal lawsuit against police chief who raided her newspaper’s office
Travis Brown Mugshot.
Travis Brown found guilty
New General Assembly Building Completed
New General Assembly Building completed